ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who set fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico has been sentenced to two years. Isela Camarena was caught on surveillance camera starting multiple fires at the center near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez in November 2021.

Friday Camarena pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to two years. A judge ruled she must also complete a drug treatment program while behind bars. Under the plea deal, Camarena must not return to the Islamic Center and is required to pay restitution, but that amount has not yet been set. The judge acknowledged Camarena did not appear to be motivated by hate, but rather not in her right mind due to drug use.