ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roslynn Johnson who has been tied to the murder of a Good Samaritan back in February, is now in custody. Police say Michael Urioste intervened after Eric Ford punched a Circle K clerk at Juan Tabo and Lomas on February 11.

The two started fighting when court documents state Johnson, also known as Roslyn Lee, started hitting Urioste with a cane. Police say Johnson then encouraged Ford to shoot Urisote which he did. Ford was arrested days later and will remain locked up until trial. Johnson was apprehended Monday.