Women, juvenile accused of opening fire near Santa Fe schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two women and a juvenile are accused of opening fire, forcing three Santa Fe schools to go into lockdown. Santa Fe Police say Brianna Romero and her sister Deavonne and 16-year-old Elijah Gallegos were driving along Jaguar Drive near Capital High and Paseo del Sol firing shots Thursday morning.
Police say two girls who attend the high school were parked, eating breakfast and getting ready for school when a bullet hit their car. Another student’s car was also hit along with several apartments. No one was injured. Police found them at a mobile home park where they were arrested.