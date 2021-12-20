Women charged in 2019 death of Albuquerque boy appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque mother and her roommate charged with the death of her four-year-old son appeared in court on Monday. Charges were filed against Pamela Esparza and Krista Cruz last week in the death of James Dunklee Cruz.

The boy was beaten to death in 2019 by Zerrick Marquez who also lived in the apartment. Under CYFD Action Plan, Marquez was not supposed to be around the boy because of previous signs of abuse but according to police, Cruz willingly left the boy with him with the date of his death.

The women are charged for child abuse resulting in death for allowing the abuse to happen. Esparza pled not guilty. Cruz will reappear in court next month.