HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman accused of killing her girlfriend late last month will remain behind bars until trial. The Hobbs Police Department says 19-year-old Adeja Baca was killed by her 20-year-old girlfriend Alexis Saenz in a domestic dispute. The complaint said on November 19, the two were arguing inside a car when Baca tried to leave but Saenz hit the gas throwing Baca to the pavement. She died from her injuries a few days later.

On Thursday, a judge ruled to keep Saenz behind bars until her trial. A date has not yet been scheduled.