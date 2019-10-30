Women accused in series of car burglaries facing additional charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The charges are racking up against three women already facing dozens of charges for breaking into cars at local gyms.

Police say over the last three months, Nicole Padilla, Jamica Yonker and Tanasia Watts were stealing credit cards out of cars in the Heights and Rio Rancho and using them to buy gift cards.

Earlier this month, they were arrested and released pending trial. Now, prosecutors have filed a new round of credit card fraud and identity theft charges against Padilla and Yonker, and there are new warrants out for their arrests.

According to a criminal complaint, Padilla admitted to the burglaries, telling police she picked gyms because that’s where people often leave purses and wallets in their cars.