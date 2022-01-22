Woman’s body found in Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of Albuquerque Saturday. Officials say a woman’s body was discovered in an apartment on 7900 Bell Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

APD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating. This story is developing.

