ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years is back behind bars, being charged with murder. Reyanon Duncan has a criminal record that dates back to 2006 with offenses including auto theft, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft.

Investigators are now saying Duncan and others invaded the North Valley home of Antonio Jaramillo, who police say was a drug dealer. They say the group tied him up, shot him in the head and stole his money and drugs. This incident happened in 2020, but Duncan was just charged with the murder Monday. She is also facing charges for a stolen car case from last month.