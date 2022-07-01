ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Christensen has a history of fleeing from police in stolen cars. Friday, she pleaded not guilty in her latest case.

Christensen is accused of being caught in a stolen car near the Albuquerque downs in June. Police say she ran red lights, wove through traffic and it took spike trips to finally stop her. She was on conditions of release for a 2020 incident where she allegedly fled from police in a stolen car near Lomas and Pennsylvania and is the same woman who in 2016 rammed into an AFR chief’s vehicle outside Fire Station 9 in a stolen truck.

Friday in court she pleaded not guilty to aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Christensen was already being held behind bars until trial on another case.