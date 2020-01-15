Woman who went on Albuquerque crime spree sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who went on a crime spree with her boyfriend was sentenced on Wednesday.

Police say Alexis Luna and her partner Joseph Archuleta broke into multiple Albuquerque homes from 2017 to 2018 stealing packages and other items and was caught driving a stolen vehicle. She was arrested for burglary, auto theft, and larceny.

On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to auto theft but no other charges. Judge Cristina Jaramillo then sentenced her to a total of two years in jail and two and a half years probation.