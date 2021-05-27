Woman who started 2019 apartment fire pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who started a devasting apartment fire has pleaded guilty. In 2019, Cherlynn Martinez started a fire in an apartment complex near Montgomery and San Pedro causing nearly two dozen residents to be displaced.
- Feds to take over case against suspect in Albuquerque apartment fire
- Woman admits to starting apartment fire in NE Albuquerque
- Two small children in hospital following Albuquerque apartment fire
A federal agency took over the case. Thursday, she pleaded guilty to one count of damaging and destroying a building by fire.