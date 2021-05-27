Woman who started 2019 apartment fire pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Driving around Albuquerque you can see just how many businesses built temporary outdoor space to stay afloat during the pandemic. But as we make our way out of the pandemic, how long will we be seeing sidewalk seating and patios in parking lots?

A year ago, the city of Albuquerque held a press conference easing some rules so that restaurants and retail businesses could quickly build temporary outdoor spaces. "The city was working to try and come up with ways, some flexibility, to allow those businesses to continue in some way, shape, or form, that was similar to how they had operated or provided services prior to the pandemic," Brennon Williams, Director of Albuquerque's Planning Department, said.