Woman who started 2019 apartment fire pleads guilty

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who started a devasting apartment fire has pleaded guilty. In 2019, Cherlynn Martinez started a fire in an apartment complex near Montgomery and San Pedro causing nearly two dozen residents to be displaced.

A federal agency took over the case. Thursday, she pleaded guilty to one count of damaging and destroying a building by fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES