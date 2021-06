ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who shot and killed another woman outside a Family Dollar will learn how long she will spend behind bars on Friday. The incident happened in February 2019.

Maiah Madrid-Schleicher shot and killed Amanda Madrid outside the Family Dollar near Wyoming and Central after the two exchanged words. She was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and shooting from a motor vehicle back in April.

Madrid-Schleicher’s sentencing is set for Friday, June 11.