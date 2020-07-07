Woman who ran over deputy marshal’s leg sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington woman is headed to federal prison for running over a Deputy U.S. Marshal. In 2018, the marshals and San Juan County Deputies pulled over Nakrista Saiz and her husband Joshua and tried to arrest them on drug warrants.

Deputies got out of their car, drew their guns, and ordered Saiz and her husband to get out of their vehicle. The duo refused and Nakrista rammed the patrol car and ran over a marshal’s leg.

The marshal needed treatment at the hospital for his injuries, including knee and back pain, scratches, and sore ribs. A federal judge sentenced her to more than nine years behind bars.

Nakrista must also serve a three-year supervised release term after completing her sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sammy Hurtado prosecuted the case.

