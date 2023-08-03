BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge handed down a sentence for an Albuquerque woman who killed two cousins in a wrong-way drunk driving crash. This after she took a plea deal back in May. The two victims were on their way from Colorado for a girl’s weekend with their cousins.

“Like the rest of us we will never be the same.”

A heartbreaking day in court as the families of Madeline Terry and Angelina McNulty spoke to the court and to the woman who killed their girls in a drunk driving crash.

“Family gatherings are not the same, as we wait for our girls to arrive.”

On January 30, 2021, both McNulty and Terry, 21 and 28, were killed by a drunk driver on the wrong side of I-25 just outside of Bernalillo. That driver, Alina Wright, admitted to what she did.

“No words will ever be able to heal the brokenness that my actions have caused.”

Thursday, Judge George Eichwald handed down his sentence for the 25-year-old following a plea deal. “I’m going to remand Alina to the Department of Corrections. I’m going to run these concurrent pursuant of the paperwork for 15 years. I am going to suspend six of the years so you will be left with nine years,” said Judge Eichwald.

McNulty and Terry were cousins, but family members say they were close like siblings. McNulty was a college student in Colorado Springs, an active hiker, and an animal lover. Terry, who worked in Denver, was described as a loving sister, new aunt, and runner. The girls were known for their firecracker spirits and their kindness to all who met them.

“So many good things to say about them, like they said, they made themselves known when they were around. Their presence was seen by all when they were in a room,” said Matthew Terry, Madeline’s brother, and Angelina’s cousin.

“They were the fire of our family. Every holiday, we were like if Maddie and Angelina are going to be there, okay, this is going to be fun. We are going to have another sassy thing,” said Alex Barnett, Angelina and Madeline’s cousin. As the McNulty and Terry families close the court chapter, they hope to honor their girls through their own lives.

Wright was not taken into custody Thursday. She will have to turn herself into the Department of Corrections next Tuesday.