ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who was supposed to spend almost a decade in prison for hitting and killing a bicyclist in a drunk driving crash, won’t have to stay locked up for as long as she thought.

Just three months ago, Mollie Duran was sentenced to nine years in prison for the fatal crash after she pleaded guilty in the case. On Friday, the judge cut that sentence by more than half.

“You’re not only living for yourself now, you are living for that life you took and try to do good for that person as well as for yourself. I hope you realize this opportunity,” said 2nd Judicial District Court Judge, Rudolfo Emeterio.

Duran admitted to driving drunk in northwest Albuquerque back in July of 2022. She hit bicyclist Joseph Gamez near Unser and Kimmick and took off from the scene. When Rio Rancho police found Duran in her damaged car, she initially said a rock hit her car.

She eventually admitted to the deadly crash and pleaded to charges last September. Duran was sentenced to nine years in prison.

On Friday, the judge overseeing the case was asked to reconsider that sentence. In a motion, Duran raised a similar deadly crash case in 2016 involving former APD officer Rodney Locke.

Duran’s attorney noted that Locke received an 18-month sentence for a deadly hit-and-run crash, but the state argued the cases are very different. “This is a tragic case all around. Mollie Duran did not wake up that morning intending to hurt anyone. She is not an evil person. I certainly want to distinguish her from typical homicide cases… but I believe the focus should be the loss on the Gamez family,” said Bernalillo County Assistant District Attorney, Derek Berg.

The judge ultimately sided with Duran changing her sentence from nine years in prison to just four. The five years that were cut off from her sentence will now be probation.

The judge said Duran will be forced to get a job and do over 2,000 hours of community service. Also, she’s expected to get an ignition interlock.