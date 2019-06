ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of three people who killed an Albuquerque mail carrier will spend more than a decade behind bars.

Annie Rael admitted back in April that she helped Alissa and Drake Bickett kill 65-year-old Marilyn Gandert last year inside a home near Coors and Montano. Gandert was in the process of evicting them for not paying their rent.

Monday in court, Rael was sentenced to 12 years behind bars. The Bicketts are set to be sentenced next month.