AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County Deputies are searching for the woman they say stole checks from mailboxes.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant, Melinda Willie, on 11 counts of forgery and fraud. They say last month she took six checks and altered them so she could deposit the money into her own account.

If you know where she is, call the San Juan Sheriff’s Office at 505-344-6622.