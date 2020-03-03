Woman wanted for allegedly attacking Subway restaurant worker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County woman is wanted for roughing up a sandwich shop employee.

According to a criminal complaint, 54-year-old Annamarie Chavez got upset when the Subway on Coors and Dennis Chavez couldn’t break a $50. When she returned later with change and discovered her sandwiches had been thrown away.

Witnesses say she went berserk, knocking over store displays and trashing the store. The cashier followed Chavez outside to get her license plate and that’s when witnesses say Chavez tried to run her over with her car.

They say Chavez then got out and started strangling the cashier before another customer intervened. Witnesses identified Chavez as the perpetrator from a photo lineup.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Online records also show she has no criminal history in New Mexico.