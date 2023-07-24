LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Just after noon on Saturday, July 22, the Las Cruces police and fire departments were called to the scene of a car and bicycle crash on Melendres Street near Amador Road and North Valley Drive. A 70-year-old man died in the crash and a 39-year-old woman has since been arrested.

The driver, Vianey Marquez Adams, has been charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, reckless driving, child abuse, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, and driving left of center. According to police, Adams was driving an SUV against the flow of traffic when she hit a parked car and then hit 70-year-old Roberto M. Granado, who was riding his bicycle.

Police say Adams had her three-year-old son in the car with her during the crash and tried to leave the scene before a bystander stopped her. Through an investigation, authorities learned that Adams was involved in another hit-and-run crash just minutes before.

Adams was arrested and has been booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center. Adams is being held without bond and the care of her child has been turned over to a relative.