ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar.

That’s when police say Bonner shot and killed Salazar. Acosta was indicted for the murder in September and was arrested Monday.