ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a murder that happened last month. On June 16, deputies responded to a shooting at the Circle K at Coors and Gun Club Rd.

Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Johnson Jr. was shot and killed, and 19-year-old Gloria Sanchez was arrested Monday and is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. BCSO says Sanchez is not charged with murder, but criminal charges of co-conspirators are expected to follow.