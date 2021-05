ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother who prompted an Amber Alert by taking her children while they were in CYFD custody has taken a plea deal. Court records show Clorisa Covington pleaded guilty to two counts of custodial interference. She abducted them while at the dentist.

They were later found at a hotel on Carlisle and Menaul. Covington faced three years in prison but she was given a deferred sentence and put on probation.