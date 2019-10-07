Woman suspected of breaking into cars outside Albuquerque gyms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for an Albuquerque woman accused of breaking into dozens of cars at local gyms over the last three months.

Since July, Albuquerque police say a woman has broken into dozens of cars at four different gyms throughout the metro. She’s now been charged with more than 100 counts of theft-related charges.

“The safety and security of all of our members of our clubs is top priority and the fact that they acted and actually caught somebody is fantastic,” Rich Novelli, High Point Sport & Wellness general manager, said.

Novelli is the general manager at High Point Sport & Wellness near Tramway and Montgomery. Back in July, police say Padilla broke into five vehicles in the gym’s parking lot. She would take the credit cards found in these cars, drive to a nearby Target, and attempt to buy gift cards.

“It’s not a victimless crime when it comes to not only credit cards and valuables, but people have this feeling of, ‘I was a victim of something,'” Novelli said.

Police say Padilla made her way to the Defined Fitness on Juan Tabo last month where she broke into three cars there. Again, she took the credit cards she could find in these vehicles and tried to buy gift cards at a nearby target.

Because of this string of break-ins, Novelli says he has been in constant contact with local gyms to ensure the safety of their members.

“It is a sad state of affairs, unfortunately. It’s the world we live in. People have to be more aware. It’s not something that’s top of mind,” he said.

Police are still looking for Nicole Padilla. There is a warrant out for her arrest.

Padilla has been hit with 165 charges. They range from car burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft.