Woman smashes window of business, breaks into neighboring brewery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business says they along with several others became the target of a vandal this week. Surveillance video shows a woman throwing large rocks at the front window of Hit or Miss Archery near Candelaria and I-25 around midnight on Monday.

The owners say she caused up to $4,000 in damage. Police say the woman, identified as Yvonne Luna, also broke into The Craftroom next door, stealing a cash register and tools. She was eventually arrested nearby.

“Where they really got her was breaking and entering on The Craftroom so, being that she didn’t enter our business. I think it’s because we have some heavy-duty bars across the front of our business, so when I think she threw the rock and seen that she can’t get in and maybe that’s why she left us alone and went down to the next place,” said the owners.

Luna faces charges including non-residential burglary.