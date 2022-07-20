ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman was just trying to load groceries into her car but ended up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. It happened at the Center Market in Española in June. The woman told police, she opened her car door to put her groceries inside, and accidentally bumped the car next to her.

The man in the backseat of that, died as Angel Chavez, started arguing with her, at one point saying “do you feel like dying today?” According to witnesses, the teen’s friends came back to the car and tried to convince him to drop the issue. Instead, police say Chavez opened fire, wounding the woman in the hand and the shoulder.

The owner of the car says he did not even see any damage from the ding. Chavez is charged with aggravated battery. He is out of jail awaiting trial.