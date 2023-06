ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers from the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Albuquerque. The shooting took place just after midnight on Monday, June 19, near Alcazar Street close to Central Avenue.

According to the police, the victim was a female who was staying in a tent. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her wounds. No further information has been released at this time.