Woman sentenced to house arrest for role in Albuquerque crime spree

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She was involved in a crime spree that left her boyfriend dead at the hands of police. But for her role, she will spend no time behind bars.

An Albuquerque police officer shot Richard Rivera outside the Smith’s at Coal and Yale in 2018. Rivera’s girlfriend, Jennifer Rael, took a plea deal, admitting to helping Rivera rob multiple banks and businesses.

Federal prosecutors were calling for a sentence of more than 15 years, but Wednesday in court, a judge sentenced her to time already served. She will still have to serve 18 months of house arrest.

