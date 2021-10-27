Woman sentenced to 5 years over child’s death after DWI crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Navajo Nation woman was sentenced to five years in prison for the death of her child after a drunk driving crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Tonya Mae Dale crashed her car in San Juan County in June 2019 and walked away to find help, leaving her two children behind.

One of those children wandered off and was found dead the next day. Dale pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier this year. Once she’s released, Dale will be subject to two years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Marshall prosecuted the case.