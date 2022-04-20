NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sophia Zayas, 40, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the 2007 death of her infant daughter. The infant had injuries to her skull, ribs, radius, and ulna when she died. Physicians testified that the child’s injuries occurred from multiple blunt force trauma that was the result of abusive behavior.

Prosecutors said that Zayas had a drinking problem, that she was the only person talking of the infant on the day of her death, and that the baby had been abused multiple times. A federal jury convicted Zayas in August 2021 of second-degree murder, and multiple counts of child abuse.

In February 2014, Zayas plead guilty to negligent child abuse resulting in great bodily harm. However, in November 2015, her lawyer filed a motion to withdraw the guilty plea and after a series of appeals, the Tenth Circuit sent the case back to the district court with instructions to vacate her guilty plea in 2020.

In February 2014, her husband, 37-year-old Peter Zayas pled guilty to negligent child abuse resulting in great harm. At the time of the abuse, he was a sergeant with the United States Air Force and was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base. He’s serving a 15-year sentence.