Woman sentenced to 19 years for voluntary manslaughter

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 30-year-old Navajo woman will serve nearly two decades behind bars for killing a relative. Trudy Martinez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last March. The Justice Department says she told investigators she got into an argument with her sister-in-law at a McKinley County home in 2019, then shot her with an assault rifle.
She hid the gun in an arroyo and was on the road for days but she was eventually arrested while throwing a birthday party for one of her children in Gallup. The Justice Department says upon her release from prison, Martinez will be subject to five years of supervised release.
The Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated the case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas J. Aliberti prosecuted the case.