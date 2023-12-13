ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Davon Pritchett, involved in the 2020 shooting death of Lavon King, was sentenced to unsupervised probation Wednesday.

Police say Pritchett, along with Breon Kindred, spotted King riding on a bike near Zuni and Pennsylvania in Albuquerque. Kindred believed the bike was his stolen bike and the pair confronted King, where Kindred shot and killed King.

Pritchett pleaded no contest to attempted aggravated assault in April. Judge Clara Moran sentenced Pritchett to unsupervised probation, which was the agreed upon sentencing laid out in a plea deal, in exchange for testimony during Kindred’s trial. Kindred was found guilty of murder during a trial in September, but a motion for a new trial has been filed.