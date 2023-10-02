ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was sentenced for helping to plan the murder of her ex-boyfriend.

Maria Acosta pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and two counts of conspiracy back in August.

She admitted to helping plan and carry out the August 2022 burglary at David Salazar’s northeast Albuquerque apartment alongside Derrik Bonner and a third person.

Salazar was killed during the burglary. Judge Cindy Leos sentenced Acosta to 18 months.

Bonner is the one accused of firing the shot. He is scheduled to go to trial later this month.