ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final person involved in a deadly Albuquerque robbery back in 2019 was sentenced Thursday morning. Cynthia Selgado pled no contest to conspiracy as part of a plea deal to testify against the other suspects in the case. In November 2019, Salgado, along with Adam Cazares, Jassiah Montoya, and Alexis Pina conspired to rob Calvin Kelly at an apartment on Juan Tabo and Candelaria where Kelly was shot and killed.

Salgado was sentenced to two years in prison for helping to plan the robbery. Pina pled guilty to second-degree murder and served three and a half years before being released earlier this year. Montoya pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 21 years. Cazares was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy and was sentenced to life in prison.