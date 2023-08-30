ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Martinez was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by five years of probation Wednesday. Martinez had pleaded guilty to a DWI crash that killed her own child and the child of her passenger.

Four children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which authorities say was traveling more than 80 mph when it hit the concrete barrier on the interstate. Martinez and Danielle Ortiz had both been drinking. Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter was killed, along with Ortiz’s infant son.