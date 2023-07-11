NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the women accused of beating, starving, and chaining up six children in Texico, New Mexico, took a plea deal and was sentenced last week. Jaime Sena has been sentenced to six years, but she will have ten and a half months taken off for time already served.

In September 2022, Jamie Sena and Jayme Kushman were arrested for abusing six children between the ages of five and 16. New Mexico State Police found videos of the children being beaten and chained to their beds; the children said they were chained to keep them from taking food from the kitchen when they were hungry. NMSP also found dangerous conditions in the home, including no running water and a toilet backed up with human waste.

Both women were arrested and held on pretrial detention, facing long lists of child abuse charges. In Sena’s recent agreement, she pleaded no contest to three third-degree felony child abuse charges. As part of the plea deal, 12 other charges were dismissed.

Lora Melancon has also been charged with child abuse regarding this case for allegedly starving the children and putting them in dog kennels when she was dating Kushman in 2016. Both Kushman and Melancon have plea conferences scheduled for this week; Kushman’s is on Thursday, July 13, and Melancon’s is on Monday, July 17.