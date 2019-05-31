Woman running in the foothills attacked by man

What was supposed to be a quiet afternoon run in the foothills, turned into a close call when a woman found herself under attack. Now, that woman is warning others.

“I was just going on a run because I’m trying to be more physically active,” says Emily Loudermilk.

On Wednesday, Loudermilk decided to run the trail on Tramway, in between Comanche and Candelaria. She was about a mile and a half into her run. “As I was running along, an unknown person just jumped out from behind the bush right here in a very threatening manner,” she says.

Loudermilk says the man was persistent. “Told me that he was going to be running with me at that point and I told him, no you’re not going to be running with me right now,” she says.

The man didn’t take the hint. “It was very aggressive. At that point he kind of lunged towards me, and I was able to pick up a rock and throw it at him at that point and run off,” she says.

Loudermilk says she thought that was going to be her very last run. “I was so scared. I was thinking that I was going to die. I thought I was going to get beaten, or potentially kidnapped,” she says.

This incident has caught the intention of the Albuquerque Police Department. “We’ve had some issues in the past where people have been assaulted,” says Ofc. Simon Drobik.

Because of Loudermilk’s encounter with the unknown man, police are now going to keep a closer eye on the area.

“The foothills area command has officers working in undercover capacity, and they’re also going to be on bike patrol because of this incident,” says Ofc. Drobik.

While Loudermilk is thankful to walk away unharmed, she is going to change up her runs.

“The biggest thing it taught me was to not just focus on the exact route that I’m taking, but also my surroundings around me,” she says.

Loudermilk posted a warning on social media about what happened to her. Several other people commented saying they too had some scary encounters on the trail, but it appears this isn’t just one person at work.

Police also encourage joggers to carry their phone and mace with them in case of an attack.