ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who has been in trouble again and again for driving drunk pleaded guilty in her latest case. Marlene Whitegoat was pulled over last spring for driving more than 100 miles per hour on I-40.

Whitegoat already had four convictions for DWI dating back to 2005. On Tuesday she pleaded guilty as a repeat offender and will be sentenced in three weeks. She faces up to 18-months in prison, as well as the possibility of a lifelong interlock requirement.