SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Erica Wiesen will not serve time after pleading guilty to a string of fires in Socorro in February 2022. Those fires destroyed nine vehicles and damaged several houses. Investigators said Wiesen started the fires after a fight with her boyfriend and appeared to be high on drugs at the time.

Wiesen faced up to six years in prison but Judge Mercedes Murphy suspended her sentence. She will serve five years of probation and will have to pay nearly $35,000 in restitution.