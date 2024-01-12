ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman found guilty of recording the sexual assault of a 13-year-old and posting it online has pleaded not guilty to charges from a shoplifting incident.

Yarelis Cespedes was arraigned on numerous charges in connection to a shoplifting incident on November 3.

She, along Marieysi Campos and a 16-year-old, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from the Sephora at Coronado Center.

Cespedes pleaded not guilty to shoplifting, organized retail crime, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She is still waiting to be sentenced for the sexual exploitation of a child charges.