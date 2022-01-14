Woman pleads not guilty to arson at Islamic Center of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A judge is deciding if an Albuquerque woman accused of setting fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico will stay locked up until trial. Police say Isela Camarena was caught on surveillance video starting multiple fires at the center near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez in November.

Authorities state that Camarewna’s family claims she is homeless and paranoid that people are following her. On Friday, Jan. 14, she pled not guilty.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep her locked up. That hearing started just after 11 a.m.

