NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman took a plea deal in connection to the 2019 stabbing death of a Santa Fe firefighter.

Chrystyne Sanchez pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter. According to court records, Sanchez told officers that her boyfriend, Christian Reed, broke into her apartment on Osuna and stabbed her before running off.

Officers found Reed’s body in a pool of blood nearby. Later, Sanchez reportedly admitted she lied about the break-in and being stabbed, saying they got into a fight when Reed threatened her with a knife, so she stabbed him.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.