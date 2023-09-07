ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brianna Garcia, the woman accused of setting up an armed robbery that led to a murder and pulling a gun during multiple shoplifting incidents pleaded guilty in court Thursday. Garcia was charged with second degree murder, multiple counts of shoplifting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing at or from a vehicle.

In 2022 Garcia is accused of setting up at an apartment on Louisiana near Lomas where Anjel Varela was shot and killed. She’s also accused a string of shoplifting and aggravated assaults. That includes one when police say she fired six shots at the Walmart near Cutler and San Mateo.

Garcia pleaded guilty to all counts Thursday, she faces up to 30 years in prison. A date for her sentencing has not yet been set.