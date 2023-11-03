MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman from Crownpoint pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter related to a deadly crash in 2020.

Ryntana Yazzie, 34, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was placed on conditions of release pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

According to court documents, on Aug. 4, 2020, Yazzie had been drinking alcohol and was driving south on Highway 371 outside Farmington when her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and hit a truck driven by a man, who was driving northbound. The man died as a result of the crash.

At sentencing, Yazzie may face up to eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.