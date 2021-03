BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman charged in the murder of a former Marine is now in custody. Jeannine Willard, 46, failed to show up for a plea hearing last week.

She and her boyfriend, Francisco Gomez, are accused of the 2019 murder of Matthew Gurule on the Belen mesa. They then allegedly dumped his body across town and burned his car in another spot. Belen Police apprehended Willard Tuesday morning.