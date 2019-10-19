Woman killed in foothills shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a driver who crashed into a house in the foothills.

APD says they were sent to the 12000 block of Granite NE near Lomas and Tramway after a call about a car crash with injuries. After arriving, they found the car that crashed at the address. Inside, they found a woman in the driver’s seat, who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the back of her neck.

She was transported to UNMH but later died from her injuries. A Violent Crimes call-out was made by APD and homicide detectives are investigating.

One neighbor says he heard the crash right before heading to bed. “I heard some clanging or banging and I didn’t know what it was at first,” said Doug Brown. “We didn’t realize how serious it was until the police and fire showed up and the lights were flashing.”

There is no information about the suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified.