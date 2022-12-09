ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Munoz, accused in a fatal drunk driving crash in Albuquerque, has accepted a plea deal. Munoz is accused of running a red light, crashing into and killing Jannel Kateswiga in May 2021.

According to court documents, Munoz admitted to drinking and officers found bottles of alcohol in her car. Friday, Munoz pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while intoxicated. That charge comes with a 15 year sentence, but under the deal, she is facing up to 10 years behind bars. Munoz will be sentenced at a later date.