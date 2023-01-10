ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Abeyta, the woman involved in an armed robbery spree across the metro will avoid prison time. Investigators say Abyeta along with the father of her child, Adrian Aragon, hit multiple stores from January to April in 2021.

A judge chose not to sentence Abeyta to corrections, instead ordering her to New Mexico Women’s recovery. Abeyta will have to stay in custody until she is accepted. Aragon took a plea deal last summer and was sentenced to four years in prison.