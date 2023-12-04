CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who was shot in the chest on Sept. 20, 2023, in Clovis died, the Clovis Police Department announced on Monday.

Investigators learned on Sunday, Dec. 3, that 36-year-old Melissa Silva passed away at a medical facility in Albuquerque. The police department is asking the public to help find the suspected shooter, 37-year-old Chasidy Mathis. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest for aggravated battery on a household member, child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.

Mathis is five-foot-nine inches, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 239 pounds.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Hinkle. If you see Mathis or know where he is, call 911 immediately or the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.