Woman in custody after fatal domestic dispute in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning. Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute call where a woman shot a man in the area of 1200 Chama NE before 2:00 a.m.

Officials say when officers arrived, they located a man who had died from his gunshot wounds. The woman is now in custody. The identity of the suspect or the victim or what led to the shooting is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

