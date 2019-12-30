Live Now
Woman held pending trial following multiple stolen-car related arrests

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The charges are piling up against a woman prosecutors say has a habit of wreaking havoc in stolen cars.

Elexus Sandoval is accused of driving stolen cars in at least four recent cases, including a wild chase back in June that ended with a crash into a historic building in Grants. Earlier this month, just weeks after her latest release, she was pulled over again in a stolen car downtown.

Prosecutors are also bringing back charges from a March arrest after they were dropped over a technicality. In that case, she’s accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen Honda Civic, from the South Valley to the area near the Big-I.

Sandoval has been repeatedly released from jail because she has not met the court’s requirements to be considered a danger. After the latest arrest, Judge Daniel Gallegos ruled she will stay locked up until trial.

